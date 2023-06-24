Left Menu

Mother, son killed, daughter injured as bike collides with car in UP's Gonda

The bike collided with the car near the Birva-Bhabni area here and caught fire, Kumar said.Amir and Wasim had succumbed to their injuries before the police could reach the spot, the SHO said.Afsana has been admitted to the district hospital, he added.The car driver has been detained, Kumar said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:53 IST
A mother-son duo was killed while the daughter was seriously injured when their motorbike collided head-on with a car here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place when they were heading to Mankapur to attend a marriage function, Motiganj SHO Prabodh Kumar said. Amir (30) was riding the bike, while his mother Wasim Bano (50) and sister Afsana (30) were seated in the back. The bike collided with the car near the Birva-Bhabni area here and caught fire, Kumar said.

Amir and Wasim had succumbed to their injuries before the police could reach the spot, the SHO said.

Afsana has been admitted to the district hospital, he added.

The car driver has been detained, Kumar said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

