Left Menu

Sterling steadies vs dollar and euro ahead of rate decisions

The euro tumbled by 0.7% against the pound on Tuesday, marking its largest one-day decline since February, after data showed economic growth is slowing across Europe as tighter credit conditions kick in. However, a day ahead of a rate decision by the European Central Bank, few investors were overly willing to commit to pushing the euro much lower, given the expectation for the ECB to raise interest rates again and possibly signal more are in the pipeline.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:44 IST
Sterling steadies vs dollar and euro ahead of rate decisions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound edged up against the dollar on Wednesday, ahead of a monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve and dropped against the euro, which staged its biggest daily fall against the pound in five months the previous day.

Sterling was up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.2913 and down 0.1% against the euro, which traded at 85.81 pence. The euro tumbled by 0.7% against the pound on Tuesday, marking its largest one-day decline since February, after data showed economic growth is slowing across Europe as tighter credit conditions kick in.

However, a day ahead of a rate decision by the European Central Bank, few investors were overly willing to commit to pushing the euro much lower, given the expectation for the ECB to raise interest rates again and possibly signal more are in the pipeline. "This is entirely a euro-driven move and does not represent some bullish re-appraisal of sterling's prospects," ING strategist Chris Turner said.

"Given that we are mildly negative on the euro going into tomorrow's ECB meeting and that UK rates might be dragged higher by U.S. rates later today, we would say euro/sterling could have a little more downside to the 85.20 area over the next couple of sessions," Turner said. The major driver for the currency market on Wednesday was the run-up to the Fed's decision on monetary policy later on.

Money markets show traders fully expect U.S. rates to rise by another 25 basis points from their current 5.00-5.25% range and to peak around 5.45% by November. Expectations for what the Bank of England signals when it meets on Aug. 3 have shifted this month. Traders expect UK rates to rise to as much as 5.84% by next March, from 5.0% right now, but this is well below a peak of around 6.4% by May just two weeks ago.

Evidence that UK inflation is finally starting to slow after having lingered in double digits for months, as well as a softening in business activity and a cooling in the job market has taken some of the pressure off the BoE to keep raising interest rates. As such, some of sterling's appeal for foreign investors has faded as UK bond yields have fallen, reflecting those lower rate expectations.

Two-year gilt yields, the most sensitive to shifts in expectations for monetary policy, have fallen by 30 bps this month to below 5%, leaving their premium above equivalent U.S. yields at just 9 bps, from closer to 40 bps at the start of this month. Against that backdrop, sterling has fallen nearly 2% in under two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023