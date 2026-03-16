European Market Resurgence Amid Middle East Unrest

On Monday, European markets showed resilience as shares rebounded following early losses, bolstered by declining oil prices amid ongoing Middle East tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up by 0.45% after an initial 0.45% drop, marking its first gain after a three-day decline, driven by notable advances in real estate and energy sectors.

Investor attention is heavily attuned to fluctuations in oil prices, which have surged since the U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran commenced over two weeks ago. Monday's softening of oil prices came as hopes rose for increased passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel for global oil transport.

This week's focus has shifted to central bank meetings where economic policies and forecasts are keenly anticipated. Analysts are watching for insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, as investors adjust their strategies in response to potential impacts on inflation and interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)