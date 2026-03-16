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JD.com Expands Horizons: Launching Joybuy in Europe to Rival Amazon

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has launched its Joybuy marketplace in several European countries, aiming to challenge Amazon and expand its international presence. The launch follows JD.com's acquisition of Ceconomy, providing an established customer base. Joybuy offers competitive pricing, fast delivery, and a wide range of products to attract European consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:57 IST
JD.com Expands Horizons: Launching Joybuy in Europe to Rival Amazon

JD.com, the Chinese e-commerce powerhouse, has made a significant move into the European market by launching Joybuy, its online marketplace, in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. This expansion marks a strategic attempt to rival Amazon's dominance in the region.

The European launch follows JD.com's purchase of German electronics retailer Ceconomy, which brings with it the well-known MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. With over 100,000 products including major technology and beauty brands, Joybuy aims to offer competitive pricing and fast delivery, a key advantage highlighted by Matthew Nobbs, Joybuy UK Managing Director.

Clive Black, consumer research head at Shore Capital, emphasized the challenge ahead, noting that success would hinge on Joybuy's ability to offer unique product selections at attractive prices. Meanwhile, JD.com's entry intensifies the competition Amazon faces from fast-growing rivals like Temu and Shein.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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