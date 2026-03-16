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Europe's Strategic Energy Shift: Temporary Measures Amidst Middle East Disruptions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes that responses to disruptions in Middle Eastern oil and gas sectors should be temporary, targeted, and should not hinder the decarbonization of the energy system. She stresses on minimizing fiscal costs while addressing immediate energy spikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:53 IST
Europe's Strategic Energy Shift: Temporary Measures Amidst Middle East Disruptions
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  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged for a temporary and targeted approach to address disruptions in oil and gas supply from the Middle East.

She warned that any short-term measures should not impede the long-term decarbonization goals of Europe's energy system.

Von der Leyen also called for fiscal prudence, emphasizing the need to minimize costs while responding to the energy price spikes.

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