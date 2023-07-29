Left Menu

Transline Technologies Revolutionizes Railway Security with IP-Based Video Surveillance Solution

Transline Technologies, a leading provider of advanced security solutions, has secured a significant contract to implement an IP-based Video Surveillance Solution at railway stations across multiple states in North India. This groundbreaking project, covering states such as Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and MP, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the security infrastructure of the region's railway network.

PNN New Delhi [India], July 29: Transline Technologies, a leading provider of advanced security solutions, has secured a significant contract to implement an IP-based Video Surveillance Solution at railway stations across multiple states in North India. This groundbreaking project, covering states such as Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and MP, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the security infrastructure of the region's railway network.

With a total of 1633 stations included in this project, Transline Technologies is set to transform the security landscape of North India's railway stations. The IP-based Video Surveillance Solution will be tailored to meet the unique requirements of each station, ensuring comprehensive coverage and the safety of millions of passengers. As part of the project, Transline Technologies will supply, install, and commission Video Management Systems (VMS) at the designated railway stations. This includes the deployment of state-of-the-art servers, workstations, storage systems, and panic buttons, enabling efficient monitoring and rapid response capabilities.

The integration of Network Video Recorders (NVRs), Video Analytics (VA), and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) main thanas will further augment the security measures. Additionally, RPF monitoring thanas will be equipped with Live Facial Detection (LFD) technology, enabling real-time identification and prompt action against potential security incidents. To achieve comprehensive surveillance coverage, over 16,000 cameras will be strategically installed across the railway stations involved in the project. This extensive camera network will greatly enhance situational awareness and establish a robust security framework for the railways.

Arun Gupta, the Managing Director of Transline Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, "We are honored to have been awarded this prestigious contract to implement an IP-based Video Surveillance Solution at railway stations in North India. This project showcases our commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions and solidifies our position as a trusted partner in securing critical infrastructure." Transline Technologies' expertise in providing innovative and reliable security solutions, combined with their dedication to customer satisfaction, has played a pivotal role in securing this landmark project. By leveraging advanced technology and adhering to industry best practices, Transline Technologies aims to create a safer environment for railway passengers and personnel.

Under the visionary leadership of Arun Gupta, Transline Technologies is poised to lead the way in transforming security measures within the railway industry. With a focus on excellence, the company is spearheading the development of highly secure and technologically advanced railway stations across North India. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

