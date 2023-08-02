PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Cheshire investment group heads for $1.6 bln NY listing with Michael Klein - Uniper's chief vows to deliver a 'good return' for Berlin after state rescue

- Sarah Breeden appointed deputy Bank of England governor - Three large UK lenders cut mortgage rates as inflation outlook improves

- Wizz Air faces pushback on plan to give chief extra time to hit £100 mln bonus Overview

- Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein is taking public a Cheshire-based company, CorpAcq that owns a plumbing business, a diesel generator specialist and a forklift truck supplier in New York for a deal valued at $1.6 billion. - Nationalised German gas importer Uniper as vowed to learn from its disastrous over-reliance on Russian gas as it unveiled an 8 billion euro ($8.79 billion) green overhaul aimed at putting it on a path to environmental and financial stability.

- Sarah Breeden, a senior Bank of England official, will succeed Sir Jon Cunliffe as the central bank's deputy governor for financial stability in November, the Treasury announced on Tuesday. - Three UK lenders, NatWest, Halifax and Virgin Money announced they would cut the costs of home loans this week as mortgage rates continued to fall on the back of an improved outlook for inflation.

- Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Pirc have recommended investors vote against plans by Wizz Air to give its chief executive an extra two years to unlock a 100 million pound ($127.78 million) bonus. ($1 = 0.9097 euros)

($1 = 0.7826 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

