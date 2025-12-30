Russia's Oreshnik Missile System in Active Combat Duty
Russia's Ministry of Defence announced the activation of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system amidst ongoing peace talks with Ukraine. Deployed in Belarus, it strengthens Moscow's stance as negotiations with Kyiv and Western allies persist, facing critical decisions concerning territorial withdrawals and control of strategic sites.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Defence Ministry has confirmed the deployment of its nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system, adding pressure to the ongoing peace negotiations to end the conflict with Ukraine.
The Oreshnik's deployment was marked by a ceremony in Belarus, though the number of missiles remains undisclosed. Moscow's move comes amid heightened tensions, with President Putin emphasizing their use if peace talks falter.
The diplomatic push continues, with key issues unresolved, including military withdrawals and control of Ukraine's strategically vital Zaporizhzhia power plant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oreshnik
- missile system
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- Belarus
- Putin
- Zelenskyy
- Trump
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Drone Attack Intensifies Kremlin's Stance on Peace Talks
Belarus Deploys Russian Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile System
PM Modi voices concern over reports of targeting of residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia Vows Response to Alleged Ukrainian Attack on Putin’s Residence
Tensions Surge as Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attack on Putin's Residence