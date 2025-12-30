Russia's Oreshnik Missile System in Active Combat Duty

Russia's Defence Ministry has confirmed the deployment of its nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system, adding pressure to the ongoing peace negotiations to end the conflict with Ukraine.

The Oreshnik's deployment was marked by a ceremony in Belarus, though the number of missiles remains undisclosed. Moscow's move comes amid heightened tensions, with President Putin emphasizing their use if peace talks falter.

The diplomatic push continues, with key issues unresolved, including military withdrawals and control of Ukraine's strategically vital Zaporizhzhia power plant.

