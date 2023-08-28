Ogilvy and Gaurav Chanana’s Lucifer Circus Celebrate Triumph with Mumbai Indians Women's League Ad Film

PNN New Delhi [India], August 28: Ogilvy and Gaurav Chanana's production house, Lucifer Circus, in collaboration with Mumbai Indians, the formidable IPL franchise, is thrilled to announce the success of their latest ad film, commemorating the historic Mumbai Indians Women's League. This groundbreaking advertisement captures the essence of Mumbai's spirit with the resounding slogan "Aali Re," penned by Ogilvy Creative team encourages young girls to pursue their dreams in cricket.

The Mumbai Indians Women's League ad film is a significant milestone as it marks the inception of the first-ever Women's IPL, showcasing the burgeoning talent and passion of women cricketers. In a thrilling culmination, the Mumbai Indians Women's team emerged victorious, adding to the glory of the Mumbai Indians franchise. Under the expert direction of Shachi Malhotra, a talented female director, the ad film truly captures the heartbeat of Mumbai and the spirit of the Women's League. It showcases the indomitable Nita Ambani alongside the women's team, inspiring young girls to break barriers and excel in the sport they love.

Gaurav Chanana, the innovative producer behind the ad film, shared his excitement about the project, "The Mumbai Indians Women's League ad film represents a powerful statement about empowerment, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of Mumbai. The passion for cricket and the fervour of the city are palpable in every frame, making it an ad film to remember. "With an astounding turnaround time of just one week, the ad film came to life seamlessly, showcasing the dedication and expertise of all involved."

Adding another layer of brilliance to the ad film, the distinguished voice actor, Anu Kapoor, lent his captivating voice, enriching the storytelling experience. The ad beautifully encapsulates the journey of the Mumbai Indians Women's team, resonating with cricket enthusiasts and inspiring young talent alike. Kudos to such power-packed, inspiring initiatives!

