Delhi Metro conducts special drive to stop entry of male passengers into women-only coaches

The drive will be jointly conducted by DMRC, CISF DMRP from 6 pm to 10 pm on all lines of the network for the next 10 days till 10th September, 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Delhi Metro on Friday started a special drive to stop entry of male passengers into coaches reserved for women and issued penalties to violators.

The drive may be extended beyond the stipulated ten days, based on the outcomes achieved, a senior official said.

''Delhi Metro today started a special drive to stop the entry of male passengers in the coaches reserved for ladies. The drive will be jointly conducted by DMRC, CISF & DMRP from 6 pm to 10 pm on all lines of the network for the next 10 days till 10th September, 2023. #DelhiMetro,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on 'X'.

The quantum of penalty for a male passenger who enters a women-only coach is Rs 250, the official said.

''This drive may be extended further after the first 10 days based on the outcome achieved. Necessary punitive action shall be taken against the offenders as per the existing provisions,'' the Delhi Metro said on 'X' and also added pictures of the drive on its account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

