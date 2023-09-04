Left Menu

Full of Character: The European Milk Forum (EMF) Unveils A Brand New Campaign

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: EMF, representing exquisite European cheeses, is thrilled to announce the launch of their exciting new campaign, 'Full of Character', in India. This campaign aims to celebrate the rich heritage, exceptional quality, and irresistible flavours of European cheeses, and more specifically French cheeses such as Brie, Camembert, Emmental, Blue cheese while captivating the hearts and palates of cheese lovers in India. The campaign will be implemented by the French Dairy Board (CNIEL).

'Full of Character' is a tribute to the artistry and craftsmanship behind European cheese-making, showcasing the diverse range of flavours, textures, and aromas that have made French cheese a beloved staple on tables worldwide. This campaign aims to educate consumers about the intricacies of French cheese and inspire them to embrace the joy of indulging in these delectable creations. A series of interesting events and experiences will immerse cheese enthusiasts in the world of European cheese. It includes influencer workshops and campaigns, press events, interactive tastings, and masterclasses led by renowned cheese experts to showcase the use of French cheese in traditional and contemporary dishes.

"Our passion for French cheese is at the heart of everything we do, and with 'Full of Character' campaign, we are excited to share our love for these exceptional cheeses with cheese aficionados and food lovers in India," said Emilie Martin, Managing Director APAC at the CNIEL. In keeping with their commitment to sustainability and responsible production, they will also emphasize their dedication to animal welfare, and environmental stewardship throughout the campaign. The long-standing relationships with trusted farmers and cheesemakers ensure the highest quality standards while upholding the values of authenticity and respect for the environment.

"We take immense pride in the quality and craftsmanship of our French cheeses, and we are committed to upholding the traditional methods that have been passed down through generations," added Emilie. "Through 'Full of Character,' we aim to not only celebrate the exceptional flavours of French cheese but also raise awareness about the importance of supporting sustainable and responsible cheese production." The campaign will also include partnerships with a selection of gourmet stores, highlighting the sheer variety and unique quality of the European offer instore. Various tasting days will be organized in selected shops. Through social media, the campaign also aims to encourage enthusiasts to share their experiences, recipes, and love for French cheese on Facebook and Instagram.

