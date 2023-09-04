G20 Summit: Delhi Police asks DMRC to close station gates towards VVIP routes, later withdraws request

As part of the G20 security arrangements, the Delhi Police asked the DMRC to close the gates of 39 metro stations that open towards VVIPs' places of stay and routes, and the summit's venue but later withdrew it.

In a communication to the chief security officer of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday, police said they are withdrawing their request on ''administrative grounds''.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here.

In its first letter sent to the DMRC on Saturday, the Delhi Police said that the gates of more than 20 metro stations, including three of Khan Market, two of Moti Bagh and five of ITO, are ''required'' to be closed to strengthen the security matrix from September 8 to September 10.

''As you are aware that the G20 Summit-2023 is around the corner and we are making all possible efforts to enhance the security matrix. Hence, in order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the upcoming summit, it is required to ensure that the gate numbers of metro stations that open towards the VVIPs route/venue of summit/place of stay may be closed from September 8 to 10,'' the letter stated.

It also stated that if any gate-closing request is received from any deputy commissioners of police or the police headquarters or if circumstances warrant, the DMRC shall be informed immediately at a short notice.

This has the approval of the ''special commissioner of police/vigilance and the public transport safety division, Delhi'', the letter stated.

However, in a letter to the DMRC's chief security commissioner on Monday, the Delhi Police said the request letter for the closure of gates of 39 metro stations which was made vide this office on Saturday is hereby withdrawn on ''administrative grounds''.

India is hosting the G20 summit in Delhi in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

The Group of 20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

