Left Menu

Indian stocks continue to remain buoyant

Firm buying by domestic institutional investors and retail investors has lent support to the market fundamentals.

ANI | Updated: 08-09-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 10:47 IST
Indian stocks continue to remain buoyant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The latest bull run in Indian stock markets continues with the benchmark indices tracking in the green early on Friday. Sensex and Nifty were at 66,469.29 points and 19,777.30 points, up 0.31 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively. Most Nifty sectoral indices too were firm today.

Firm buying by domestic institutional investors and retail investors has lent support to the market fundamentals. "Sustained DII investment supported by strong retail buying is driving the market higher in spite of FII (foreign institutional investors) selling," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian stock markets had managed to break a five-week losing streak, registering nearly one per cent gain last week. A significant factor contributing to the improved investor sentiment is India's firm GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of 2023-24, which makes India the fastest-growing major economy.

Moreover, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to be net buyers in Indian stock markets for the sixth consecutive month until August. This sustained interest from FPIs, with equity assets worth Rs 1.31 lakh crore bought cumulatively in 2023, was a positive indicator for the markets. In a bullish outlook for Indian stock markets, Morgan Stanley has recently said it expects the key indices to rise 10 per cent by the time the country votes in the next general elections in the summer of 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023