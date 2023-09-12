Left Menu

Nangamso Matebese appointed to advisory team in Office of Deputy President

Matebese is a qualified Chartered Banker with qualifications from Harvard Business School.

12-09-2023
Nangamso Matebese appointed to advisory team in Office of Deputy President
  • South Africa

Nangamso Matebese has been appointed to the advisory team in the Office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile. 

“Ms Matebese is being seconded to the Office by the Development Bank of Southern Africa to serve as economic affairs advisor to the Deputy President,” a statement read on Monday. 

“Matebese brings critical experience to the Presidency, having been responsible for infrastructure coordination among her many past responsibilities.” 

Matebese is a qualified Chartered Banker with qualifications from Harvard Business School.

She has over 14 years of experience in investment banking, infrastructure and project finance, fund administration and management, and portfolio management. 

The Office of the Deputy President said it believes she brings diverse and invaluable expertise to the already formidable team the Office has put together to support the Deputy President.

In this role, she will advise and apply her expertise in economic investments and infrastructure, forming part of the critical responsibilities of the Presidential Coordinating Council, which the Deputy President co-chairs. 

Her responsibilities will also include analysing economic policies and recommendations for economic policies that will benefit the growth of the South African economy and the African investment trade.

“The Deputy President wishes Ms Matebese well during her time in the Presidency and commends her commitment to public service.” 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

