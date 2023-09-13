12 killed in accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police say; PM Modi announces aid package

Twelve people from Gujarat were killed and at least 11 injured when a trailer rammed into their private bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said.

Expressing grief at the loss of lives and offering condolences to the victims' families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders also condoled the deaths.

Ramavatar, an officer at Lakhanpur police station, said the bus met with the accident around 4.30 am at the Hantra culvert.

The bus had stopped on the flyover when a speeding 10-wheeler hit it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot. Another woman died during treatment, he said.

Of the 11 injured, the condition of four is serious and they have been referred to Jaipur. The relatives of one injured person took him to Sainik Hospital while another was sent home after first aid, the officer said.

The bodies were scattered on the side of the highway. The police were informed about the accident by drivers of vehicles passing the spot, they said.

The victims were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in at the spot. Kalluben died while undergoing treatment.

Expressing her grief at the loss of lives, Murmu also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

''I am deeply saddened by the news of a bus full of devotees going from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh meeting with an accident in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan and the death of several passengers,'' Murmu said in a post on X. ''I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' she added.

Gehlot also expressed sadness at the loss of lives and said, ''The death of devotees on a pilgrimage from Gujarat in the collision between a bus and a trailer in Bharatpur is extremely sad. Police-administration is on the spot and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.'' ''I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and courage to their families. May God give speedy recovery to all the injured,'' he further said in a post in Hindi on X.

