Delhi govt gives nod to BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state stage carriage

All BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles will now be allowed to be registered for inter-state stage carriage in Delhi.

In an order dated July 24, the Supreme Court modified its previous order to pave the way for the registration of all BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles in the national capital, irrespective of their requirement for the G20 Summit.

Citing the apex court's judgment, an order issued by the Delhi transport department said, ''... the competent authority is pleased to allow the registration of all BS VI compliant diesel vehicles in GNCT of Delhi for inter-state stage carriage, All India Tourist Permit (AITP) holders having capacity of more than 7+1 persons, coaches, buses.'' The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters' Operators' Association lauded the decision, even as it took exception at the delay in the issuance of the transport department order.

''We welcome the decision. This will lead to the Delhi government earning revenue from the registration. These buses and tempo travellers that have been allowed registration have lesser emissions than CNG vehicles, thus they will cause lesser pollution,'' it said in a statement.

