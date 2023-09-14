Sterling Holiday Resorts opens 63-room resort in Vadodara * Hospitality brand Sterling Holiday Resorts on Thursday announced the opening of its new resort Sterling Aatapi Wonderland in Gujarat's Vadodara. The 63-room resort is located within the expansive 70-acre theme park -- Aatapi Wonderland Vadodara, Sterling Holiday Resorts said in a statement. ''Sterling Aatapi Wonderland is a welcome addition to our bouquet of resorts and is a significant addition to our Leisure Portfolio,'' Sterling Holiday Resorts MD and CEO Vikram Lalvani said. **** Swedish govt renews global visa contract with VFS Global in 37 countries * The Swedish Ministry of Justice has renewed a global visa contract with visa outsourcing firm VFS Global for Sweden from 37 countries, including India. Under the agreement, VFS Global will continue to operate on behalf of the Sweden government in eight regions globally -- South Asia, the Americas, South East Asia, China, the Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Europe and Russia, according to a statement. In India, Sweden visa applications are accepted across eight VFS Global visa application centres (VACs) such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune.

