China slaps sanctions on Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin over arms sales to Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 12:56 IST
- Country:
- China
China has decided to apply sanctions on Northrop Grumman Corp and its peer Lockheed Martin Corp for providing weapons to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northrop Grumman Corp
- Lockheed Martin Corp
- Chinese
- China
- Taiwan
Advertisement