The Chenab Valley region saw partial strikes and demonstrations on Monday, as residents protested the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a military operation allegedly conducted by the United States and Israel. The area, including Kishtwar and Doda, observed a shutdown as a mark of protest.

Religious leaders spearheaded rallies, calling for peace and condemning the purported acts of aggression. A prominent procession in Kishtwar, led by Moulvi Farooq Ahmad Kachloo, called out against the countries involved, maintaining a peaceful demeanor throughout.

In neighboring districts, similar actions took place, including special prayers and protests led by the Shia community in Ramban. The peaceful demonstrations signal the community's unified stance and dissatisfaction with international political maneuvers and military actions.

