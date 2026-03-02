Left Menu

Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

The Chenab Valley region witnessed peaceful protests following the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by a US-Israeli military strike. Businesses closed amid bandh calls, with rallies taking place in multiple districts. The law and order situation remained stable, with no incidents reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:17 IST
Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chenab Valley region saw partial strikes and demonstrations on Monday, as residents protested the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a military operation allegedly conducted by the United States and Israel. The area, including Kishtwar and Doda, observed a shutdown as a mark of protest.

Religious leaders spearheaded rallies, calling for peace and condemning the purported acts of aggression. A prominent procession in Kishtwar, led by Moulvi Farooq Ahmad Kachloo, called out against the countries involved, maintaining a peaceful demeanor throughout.

In neighboring districts, similar actions took place, including special prayers and protests led by the Shia community in Ramban. The peaceful demonstrations signal the community's unified stance and dissatisfaction with international political maneuvers and military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms

EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms

 India
2
Kuwait's Friendly-Fire Fallout: U.S. Jets Downed in Regional Escalation

Kuwait's Friendly-Fire Fallout: U.S. Jets Downed in Regional Escalation

 Global
3
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

 Global
4
Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026