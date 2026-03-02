Left Menu

Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits the U.S. amid tensions, aiming to navigate the fallout from a U.S.-Israeli military strike in Iran. While expressing shared goals with the U.S., he underscores the importance of Europe maintaining its own security stance and stresses the need for NATO unity.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to face a diplomatic challenge on his visit to Washington, where discussions with President Donald Trump will take center stage. The meeting is clouded by a recent U.S.-Israeli military operation that led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, raising tensions globally.

On the eve of this crucial meeting, Merz, who recently returned from China, refrained from criticizing the operation but highlighted the complex dilemma of addressing Iran's nuclear ambitions. He echoed sentiments shared by the French and British leaders about safeguarding Western interests, despite feeling sidelined by Washington's unilateral actions.

Merz's agenda in Washington includes mending transatlantic relations strained by past disputes over defense, immigration, and trade policy, while maintaining an open dialogue with the U.S. He stresses the necessity for European unity and defense enhancements, especially in light of recent geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and fluctuating trade conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

