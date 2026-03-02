Canvas of Collaboration: French Artist Revitalizes Lady Shri Ram College Mural

In a vibrant fusion of art and education, Lady Shri Ram College for Women welcomed the expertise of renowned French street artist Olivier Poizat, better known as Kesadi, who is animating a new mural. The project has turned a section of the college into a live artistic exhibit, attracting both students and art aficionados.

This initiative, undertaken with Alliance Française de Delhi and other French cultural institutions, presents a unique educational opportunity, enabling students to interact with and learn from a globally recognized artist. The mural ingeniously combines elements from the lives of Sarojini Naidu and Annie Ernaux, using them to poetically address the theme of everyday experience in artistic expression.

The piece is a tribute to the ongoing India-France cultural partnership, marking 2026 as the Year of Innovation. As students gather to witness the mural's completion, the effort underscores a dynamic cultural exchange, enhancing global exposure through this creative endeavor.

