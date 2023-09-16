Left Menu

Five of family die as roof of house partially collapses in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-09-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 12:28 IST
Five of family die as roof of house partially collapses in UP
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Five members of a family, including three children, died when a portion of the roof of their house here collapsed on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Anand Nagar railway colony under the Alambagh police station area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shiv Shankar Mahadevan told PTI that Satish Chandra (40) and his family members were fast asleep when the roof of their house collapsed partially.

Sanitation workers informed police about the incident around 8 am, following which police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached the spot, he said.

Chandra, his wife Sarojini Devi (35) and their children Harshit (13), Harshita (10) and Ansh (5) died in the incident, he said.

