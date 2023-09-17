Left Menu

Small plane crashes in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, killing all 14 people on board

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 17-09-2023 05:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 05:50 IST
A small passenger plane crashed in Brazil's Amazon rainforest Saturday, killing all 14 people on board, Amazonas state Governor Wilson Lima announced.

''I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday,'' Lima said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Embraer PT-SOG aircraft had taken off from Manaus, the Amazonas state capital and the biggest city in the Amazon, and was attempting to land in heavy rain when it crashed, local media reported.

The passengers were Brazilian tourists on their way to fish, the reports said.

Video footage posted by the Globo television network showed the plane lying on a muddy dirt track with the front part of the aircraft in green foliage. A couple of dozen people are seen standing nearby holding umbrellas.

The Brazilian air force sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence that could be used for the investigation into the crash, an air force statement said.

