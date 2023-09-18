Khadi and Village Industries Commission signs MoUs to promote Khadi Products

Embracing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of 'Local for Vocal' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. inked three separate MoUs, and laid foundation stone of 'Modern Khadi of New India' in the Amritkal of Independent India here today.

In presence of Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi & Village Industries Commission these agreements were signed with Prasar Bharati, NBCC (India) Limited, and Digital India Corporation. The objective of these MoUs is to prepare a roadmap to modernize the Khadi and Village Industries Commission and popularize its products among the youth as per the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. On this occasion, Shri Kumar distributed margin money subsidy of Rs 150 crore to the beneficiaries under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.

According to the MoU signed with Prasar Bharati, very soon the anchors of DD News and DD International channels will be seen in Khadi apparels. Shri Kumar reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Khadi has now become identity self-reliant India. In such a scenario, this agreement with Prasar Bharati will substantiate to be a milestone in making Khadi popular among the youth. Along with this, NBCC (India) Limited will build new modern infrastructure for Khadi and Village Industries Commission across the country and to focus on keeping KVIC up-to-date with the latest technology, KVIC has joined hands with Digital India Corporation.

The MoUs were signed by Shri Sanjay Prasad, Deputy Director General of Prasar Bharati and Shri Sanjeev Poswal, Director Publicity of KVIC. Shri Pradeep Sharma, Chief General Manager of NBCC (India) Ltd. and by Shri Rajan Babu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Estate & Services of KVIC and Shri Debarat Nayak, Chief Technical Officer of Digital India Corporation and Shri Rajan Babu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Information Technology of KVIC.

Shri Kumar also launched a dashboard and ATR Portal. Dashboard will help the Chairman for monitoring the schemes run by the Commission and ATR Portal will facilitate the efficient tracking of actions taken on Commission’s decision.

Addressing the program, The KVIC Chairman said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has promoted India's National Heritage Khadi on every platform of the world in the past 9 years. He said, the way Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi did global branding of Khadi by gifting Khadi gifts to the world leaders at the recently held G-20 summit in Delhi, has given a new global identity to Khadi.

KVIC chairman further said that during the India’s freedom struggle, Khadi, which was made the key weapon of the Swadeshi movement by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the same Khadi has been magnificently used by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the last 9 years for poverty alleviation, artisan empowerment, food security, women empowerment and has created the most powerful, capable and successful tool and weapon to eradicate unemployment. Creating history in the last financial year under Prime Minister’s leadership, the trade of Khadi and village industry products crossed Rs 1.34 lakh crore, while 9.54 lakh new jobs were generated. KVIC officers and employees were present in the program.

(With Inputs from PIB)