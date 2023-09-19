DPIIT notifies Quality Control Order for ‘Flux Cored Solder Wire’

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified a new Quality Control Order (QCO) namely ‘Flux Cored Solder Wire’ yesterday, on 18th September 2023, which will come into force on the expiry of six months from the date of notification in E-Gazette.

Flux Cored Solder Wire (Quality Control) Order, 2023 includes a specific type of solder wire that has flux in the centre of the wire. Without flux, wire solder would be difficult to use. It is used in soldering electronic components, automobiles, telecommunication and diverse engineering industries.

Soldering process, although sounds simple, is a critical process, where quality of flux cored solder wire is of paramount importance as any failure will impact quality and safety of the products soldered particularly in electronic and automobile industry. The implementation of the QCO for this product is crucial not only for safety of the consumers, but it will also improve the manufacturing quality standards in the country and curb the imports of sub-standard products into India.

In order to safeguard the domestic small/micro industries, ensure smooth implementation of the QCO and Ease of Doing Business, relaxations have been granted to small/micro industries as regards to timelines. Additional three months to Small units and Six months to micro units.

These initiatives, coupled with development quality testing labs, product manuals etc. will aid in the development of a quality ecosystem in India. With the aforementioned initiatives, the Government of India aims to develop world-class products of good quality in India, thereby fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of creating an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Prime Minister while emphasizing on the importance of manufacturing quality products said –“With our people’s ability and the nation’s credibility, Indian products of top quality will travel far and wide. This will also be a true tribute to the ethos of Aatmanirbhar Bharat- a force multiplier for global prosperity”.

In pursuance of the same, DPIIT is on a mission mode to establish a quality control regime in the country for the industrial sectors under its domain. QCOs shall not only improve the manufacturing quality standards in the country but also enhance the brand and value of ‘Made in India’ products. These initiatives, coupled with development testing labs, product manuals, accreditation of test labs etc. shall aid in the development of a quality ecosystem in India.

The Standard issued for any product is for voluntary compliance unless it is notified by Central Government to make it mandatory primarily through notification of Quality Control Order (QCO) under Scheme-I and Compulsory Registration Order (CRO) under Scheme-II of BIS Conformity Assessment Regulations, 2018. The objective of notifying the QCOs is to enhance quality of the domestically manufactured products, curb the imports of sub-standard products into India, prevention of unfair trade practices for the protection of human, animal or plant health and safety of the environment.

DPIIT is focusing on establishing a quality control regime for its key products such as smart meters, welding rods & electrodes, Cookware and Utensils, Fire Extinguishers, Electric Ceiling Type Fans, Solar DC Cable and Fire Survival Cable and Domestic Gas Stoves for use with Piped Natural Gas etc.

DPIIT in consultation with BIS and stakeholders has been identifying key products for notifying QCO. This has led to the initiation of development of more than 60 new QCOs covering 318 product standards.

With the implementation of the QCOs, manufacturing, storing and sale of non-BIS certified products will be prohibited as per the BIS Act, 2016. The violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract a penalty of imprisonment upto two years or with fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to Rs 5 lakh minimum and extend up to ten times the value of goods or articles.

(With Inputs from PIB)