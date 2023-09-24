Left Menu

Six killed, four injured in road accidents in Rajasthan

Six people, including a couple, were killed and four others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. Ucchain SHO Ramavtar said that a couple and another person travelling in the car died, while four others in the jeep were injured.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-09-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 00:21 IST
Six killed, four injured in road accidents in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including a couple, were killed and four others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. Three persons died when two trucks collided near in the Kuchera area of Nagaur district. The drivers of both the trucks -- Salim Khan and Shaitan Rawat -- and cleaner Salman were killed, the police said. In Bharatpur, a jeep and a car collided head-on leaving three dead. Ucchain SHO Ramavtar said that a couple and another person travelling in the car died, while four others in the jeep were injured. The deceased were identified as Samitabh (35) and his pregnant wife Doli Mishra (32), and Dinesh Rajput (32). The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023