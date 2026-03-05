Empowering Women: Digital Payment Rise in Rural and Semi-Urban India

Women in rural and semi-urban areas of India are increasingly embracing digital payments, with many using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for daily transactions. This marks a significant shift towards digital financial solutions, according to the sixth edition of the PayNearby Women Financial Index 2026.

The report highlights that 38% of women in these regions utilize UPI weekly, primarily for groceries and bills. There is a notable uptick in financial awareness, with 85% identifying as primary family savers, and a significant interest in investment options like gold-based savings supported via small SIPs.

Moreover, flexible deposit products are popular, though mutual fund awareness is limited. Cash withdrawal remains crucial, with a preference for biometric authentication. Digital payments are becoming routine, and insurance uptake, especially in health and life, is on the rise, with gradual enrollment growth noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)