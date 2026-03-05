Empowering Women: Digital Payment Rise in Rural and Semi-Urban India
A report reveals an increase in women using UPI for daily payments in rural and semi-urban areas, indicating a shift towards digital payments. Women's growing interest in investment products and disciplined savings habits are highlighted, reflecting evolving financial behaviors and the adoption of digital financial services.
Women in rural and semi-urban areas of India are increasingly embracing digital payments, with many using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for daily transactions. This marks a significant shift towards digital financial solutions, according to the sixth edition of the PayNearby Women Financial Index 2026.
The report highlights that 38% of women in these regions utilize UPI weekly, primarily for groceries and bills. There is a notable uptick in financial awareness, with 85% identifying as primary family savers, and a significant interest in investment options like gold-based savings supported via small SIPs.
Moreover, flexible deposit products are popular, though mutual fund awareness is limited. Cash withdrawal remains crucial, with a preference for biometric authentication. Digital payments are becoming routine, and insurance uptake, especially in health and life, is on the rise, with gradual enrollment growth noted.
