Tragic Incident: Three Girls Feared Drowned in Sharda Canal

In a heartbreaking development, three young girls are reported missing and feared drowned in the Sharda canal on Thursday. The incident occurred in the Sangramgarh area, leaving the community in shock.

Authorities have confirmed that Aanchal, 14, along with siblings Riya and Mohini, both aged 12, were bathing in the canal when they unintentionally ventured into deeper waters, leading to the tragedy.

A swift response was made by local police and fire brigade teams, who arrived at the scene urgently to conduct a thorough search operation for the missing girls' bodies.

