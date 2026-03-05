Lighting the Moment: Dinesh Karthik and Crompton's Illuminating Campaign

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup brings an added thrill to homes, making them come alive with energy. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. seizes this moment to advance their 'Every Space Bright & Right with Crompton Lights' campaign through an alliance with esteemed cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

In collaboration with Aflog's creative studio, a digital film and series of Instagram reels rolled out, with Karthik drawing parallels between cricket's evolution and contemporary home lighting. Karthik emphasizes the power of lighting to elevate home experiences, likening it to making pivotal game-time decisions.

Karthik's deep connection with South Indian audiences and his cricketing insights provide authenticity to the campaign. Crompton's focus lies in encouraging thoughtful lighting choices, thereby linking home ambiance with strategies akin to cricket.