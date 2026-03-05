Lighting the Moment: Dinesh Karthik and Crompton's Illuminating Campaign
Crompton Greaves teams up with cricketer Dinesh Karthik to highlight the significance of lighting in enhancing home experiences. Their campaign 'Every Space Bright & Right' underscores how lighting affects mood and ambiance. The campaign leverages Karthik's influence to draw parallels between cricket strategies and lighting choices at home.
- Country:
- India
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup brings an added thrill to homes, making them come alive with energy. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. seizes this moment to advance their 'Every Space Bright & Right with Crompton Lights' campaign through an alliance with esteemed cricketer Dinesh Karthik.
In collaboration with Aflog's creative studio, a digital film and series of Instagram reels rolled out, with Karthik drawing parallels between cricket's evolution and contemporary home lighting. Karthik emphasizes the power of lighting to elevate home experiences, likening it to making pivotal game-time decisions.
Karthik's deep connection with South Indian audiences and his cricketing insights provide authenticity to the campaign. Crompton's focus lies in encouraging thoughtful lighting choices, thereby linking home ambiance with strategies akin to cricket.
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Campaign Intensifies Against Iran
KuCoin Launches $1M Airdrop Campaign to Boost New Futures Trading Participation
'Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa': SBI General Insurance's New Campaign with Pankaj Tripathi
Kedar Jadhav Backs India's 'Pretty Good Chance' Against England in T20 World Cup Semifinal
South Africa Stumbles in T20 World Cup Semi-Final