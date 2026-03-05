Left Menu

Kolkata Warehousing Market Maintains Resilience Amid Cost Challenges

Warehousing leasing in Kolkata fell by 30% in 2025 due to high land prices and limited availability of Grade A facilities. Despite this, the market remains resilient, supported by infrastructure improvements and increased manufacturing demand, with Dankuni and surrounding areas dominating the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:54 IST
Kolkata Warehousing Market Maintains Resilience Amid Cost Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, warehousing leasing in Kolkata witnessed a 30% year-on-year decline, dropping to 4.6 million square feet from 6.5 million square feet in 2024, primarily due to elevated land prices and scarcity of Grade A facilities, a Knight Frank India report reveals.

Despite the downturn in leasing activity, Kolkata's warehousing market displays resilience, bolstered by infrastructure enhancements and dynamic occupier demand. Third-party logistics and e-commerce continued as leading demand drivers, yet the 3PL segment's share decreased from 42% to 32% in 2025, indicating a shift in occupier strategies.

Dankuni and its environs sustained dominance, covering 60% of total leasing in 2025, highlighting the area's strategic appeal with its prime location and connectivity. Joydeep Paul of Knight Frank India points to supply issues rather than demand weakness as the main cause for the leasing volume drop, anticipating a market rebound with planned infrastructure upgrades.

TRENDING

1
Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

 India
2
Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

 India
3
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
4
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026