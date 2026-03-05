Kolkata Warehousing Market Maintains Resilience Amid Cost Challenges

In 2025, warehousing leasing in Kolkata witnessed a 30% year-on-year decline, dropping to 4.6 million square feet from 6.5 million square feet in 2024, primarily due to elevated land prices and scarcity of Grade A facilities, a Knight Frank India report reveals.

Despite the downturn in leasing activity, Kolkata's warehousing market displays resilience, bolstered by infrastructure enhancements and dynamic occupier demand. Third-party logistics and e-commerce continued as leading demand drivers, yet the 3PL segment's share decreased from 42% to 32% in 2025, indicating a shift in occupier strategies.

Dankuni and its environs sustained dominance, covering 60% of total leasing in 2025, highlighting the area's strategic appeal with its prime location and connectivity. Joydeep Paul of Knight Frank India points to supply issues rather than demand weakness as the main cause for the leasing volume drop, anticipating a market rebound with planned infrastructure upgrades.