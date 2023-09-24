46 pilgrims injured after private bus hits rock on slope near Ambaji in Gujarat

All 46 pilgrims travelling on a private luxury bus were injured after the vehicle moving down a slope hit a rock on the roadside near the temple town of Ambaji in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday, police said.

Eighteen of the passengers were shifted to a civil hospital in district headquarters Palanpur, while the remaining were being treated at a government hospital at Ambaji town, local police inspector Dhaval Patel said.

The victims were returning on the bus after offering prayers at the shrine located in the Arasur hills.

"A private luxury bus carrying 46 pilgrims from Kanjari village in Kheda district met with an accident after the driver lost control of the vehicle on a hilly slope. The bus hit a rock flanking the road on the wayside, after which its roof got ripped off," the police official said.

The bus was moving down the slope when the accident occurred, he said.

The temple town has witnessed a large influx of devotees on the occasion of Bhadarvi Poonam festival, which is being celebrated from September 23-29.

The festival is held every year at Ambaji, and the fair attracts over 15 lakh pilgrims from across Gujarat and outside during this period, with the administration making special arrangements for them.

