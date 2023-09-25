Council adopts assistance measure under European Peace Facility to support Beninese Armed Forces
European Peace Facility: Council adopts an assistance measure in support of Beninese Armed Forces
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-09-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:26 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The Council today adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility worth €11.75 million to support the Beninese Armed Forces.
It will, in particular, focus on supporting the Operation Mirador deployed in the northern parts of Benin since 2022.
Through this assistance measure, the EU will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and Unmanned Air Systems, including spare parts and maintenance training, in full respect of relevant international law, in particular international human rights law and international humanitarian law.
(With Inputs from APO)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Peace Facility
- Beninese Armed Forces
Advertisement