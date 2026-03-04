Vatican Issues Warning on Cosmetic Surgery

The Vatican has issued a new directive warning Catholics against the dangers of cosmetic surgery and its potential to foster a 'cult of the body.' Released on Wednesday, the document approved by Pope Leo urges the faithful to be wary of procedures driven by vanity.

The document, prepared by the Vatican's International Theological Commission, reminds the Church's followers that while cosmetic surgery is not strictly prohibited, the pursuit of an idealized physical appearance can distract from the spiritual aspects of their existence.

In a broader reflection, the text also cautions against the implications of technological advances, such as artificial intelligence and mechanical implants, which could lead humans to view their bodies as customizable according to transient trends.