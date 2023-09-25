Left Menu

RPF launches probe into crack on Rajasthan Vande Bharat train glass panel

Railway Police are investigating a crack on the glass panel of a coach on the newly-launched Udaipur City-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, an official said on Monday.It was not immediately clear if the glass panel cracked after someone threw a stone.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:49 IST
RPF launches probe into crack on Rajasthan Vande Bharat train glass panel
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Police are investigating a crack on the glass panel of a coach on the newly-launched Udaipur City-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, an official said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear if the glass panel cracked after someone threw a stone. The coach had no passengers at the time, the police said. Mahavir Prasad, the Bhilwara Railway Protection Force (RPF) in-charge, said a railways employee noticed the crack when the train was near Chanderiya-Gangarar and informed officials.

The RPF officer said the cause of the is being investigated. ''It is being investigated to ascertain if the crack was caused by a stone thrown by someone,'' he said.

No case has been registered in this regard yet. The Vande Bharat Express between Udaipur and Jaipur was formally launched on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Rajasthan's third Vande Bharat Express route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023