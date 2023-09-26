5 dead, including one child, after 2 private planes collide in northern Mexico
Five people, including one child, were killed when two private planes crashed in the Mexican northern state of Durango, state authorities said.
The crash occurred on a small dirt airstrip in the town of La Galancita, in western Durango, Monday morning. Two planes, both Cessna light aircraft, collided while one was taking off and the other was landing, the state's Security Secretariat told The Associated Press.
After the collision, both aircraft caught fire.
All five passengers were killed in the accident, the state agency said.
State authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.
