Goa receives first charter flight from Uzbekistan as tourist season peaks

The first-ever charter flight to Goa from Uzbekistan landed at the Manohar International Airport near here on Thursday amid the tourist season reaching its peak in the coastal state, an official said.

A senior state tourism department official said the flight from the Central Asian nation, whose weekly service will continue till March-end, landed at the new airport in Mopa in North Goa shortly post-noon and travellers were accorded a warm welcome.

"The historic flight, Centrum Air Q6 5545, operated by Elaine Avia in Uzbekistan and Goa's operating agent Concord Exotic Voyages Pvt Ltd, landed at the Mopa airport at 12:30 pm," he said.

The official said this journey sets the stage for weekly charter flights, connecting Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent to Goa, until March 21, 2024.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the maiden charter flight from Uzbekistan marks the commencement of what ''we anticipate will be a prolonged and fruitful collaboration''.

"We eagerly look forward to forging more such partnerships with the government and people of Uzbekistan, fostering cultural exchange and fortifying the tourism bonds between our nations," he said.

Khaunte said the Indian embassy in Uzbekistan has been instrumental in supporting the charter service to Goa, playing a pivotal role in fostering this significant development.

