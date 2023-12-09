Centre working with AP govt to resolve land issue for South Coast Railway HQ: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Saturday that the Central Government is working with the Andhra Pradesh government towards resolving the land issue pertaining to the construction of South Coast Railway (ScoR) zone.

He made this announcement on a visit to the port city and its vicinity as part of reviewing the redevelopment work of Simhachalam Railway station and taking part in a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme, among others.

''The Centre is working with the state government to resolve the issues pertaining to the land, identified at Mudasarlova in the city (Visakhapatnam) for the construction of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zonal headquarters,'' said Vaishnaw in a press release shared by the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Zone.

Later, the Railway Minister inspected Simhachalam Railway Station, which is being renovated as an 'Amrit Station' at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

Delving on Vande Bharat trains, Vaishnaw noted that the Railways is manufacturing at least one such train per week and called on people not to associate Railways with politics.

He asserted that the NDA government invested Rs 8,406 crore on developing Railways in the southern state and claimed that the erstwhile UPA government had only spent Rs 800 crore in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

However, he highlighted that the Andhra Pradesh government should take the lead in allocating land for railway projects.

Vaishnaw, who also handles the portfolios of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology observed that rapid progress is being achieved in expanding 5G mobile services in the country, noting that state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) 5G services will be available from 2024 Diwali, with 4,000 new cell phone towers being set up across Andhra Pradesh.

Besides Vaishnaw, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also participated in a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada on Saturday.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nation-wide campaign to achieve saturation of Government of India schemes through outreach activities.

