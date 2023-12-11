Woman killed, husband injured after truck runs over them on footpath in Ahmedabad

A woman was killed and her husband grievously injured when a truck of the local civic body mounted with a road sweeping machine ran over them on a footpath in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 am in Vasna locality where the couple lived on the footpath. The woman was cooking food at the time of the accident, they said.

The driver of the truck, belonging to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to sweep roads using a mounted machine, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle ran over the couple, an official from M-division traffic police station said.

The woman, identified as Premilaben (39), died and her husband was seriously injured. The man was rushed to Sola civil hospital for treatment and the woman's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A police team at the site was carrying out further investigation.

