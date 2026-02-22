Archer and Jacks Propel England to Thrilling Victory Against Sri Lanka
England's Jofra Archer and Will Jacks dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup after Phil Salt's quickfire 62, leading to a decisive 51-run win in the T20 World Cup's Super Eights. Despite Wellalage's commendable effort for Sri Lanka, England's bowlers dominated to secure a crucial victory.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a thrilling Super Eights encounter, England's Jofra Archer and Will Jacks shattered Sri Lanka's batting, securing a 51-run victory in the T20 World Cup. Phil Salt's 40-ball 62 provided the foundation, but it was the bowlers who sealed the win.
Despite a disciplined effort by left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who restricted England to 146 for nine, Sri Lanka faltered during their chase. Archer and Jacks dominated, leaving Sri Lanka at a precarious 34 for five in the powerplay, ultimately bundling them out for 95 in 16.4 overs.
Jacks bagged 3/22, Archer 2/20, and they were ably supported by Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid, who cleaned up the tail. Wellalage's early wickets against England kept the match competitive, but Jofra Archer and Will Jacks turned the tide with clinical precision.