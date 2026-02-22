Left Menu

Seat-Sharing Dynamics Shape Assam's Political Landscape

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement for Assam's assembly elections is finalized. The alliance includes BJP, AGP, UPPL, and BPF, with negotiations complete. Following delimitation changes, election complexities have arisen, impacting ruling and opposition coalitions. Elections are anticipated for March-April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has affirmed that the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA for the Assam assembly elections is a 'done deal'. Key constituents like BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have finalized their seats.

Speaking at the state BJP headquarters, Sarma emphasized the completed status of the alliance, underscoring seamless cooperation among the coalition parties. He noted that once the process is finalized, the state leadership will present the candidate list to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The forthcoming elections, expected in March-April, will be the first after 2023's delimitation exercise, which altered several constituency boundaries. This has introduced new challenges for both ruling and opposition factions, with BJP holding 64 seats, followed by AGP, UPPL, and BPF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

