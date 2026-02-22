Left Menu

Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Honored by Bihar CM After U-19 World Cup Triumph

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar honored 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a Rs 50 lakh cheque following his record-breaking century in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026. Sooryavanshi's impressive performance brought pride to Bihar and played a key role in India’s victory. Supporting infrastructure for athletes is being developed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:27 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has honored young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a Rs 50 lakh cheque for his sensational performance in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, wherein he played a pivotal role in India's triumph with a record-breaking century.

At a ceremony at the 'Sankalp Sabhagar' in Patna, the 14-year-old was celebrated for his match-winning 175-run innings that also earned him dual titles – Player of the Match and Player of the Series. The CM praised Sooryavanshi, from Samastipur, as a beacon of hope for Indian cricket.

Kumar highlighted the state's commitment to developing sports infrastructure and assured continued support for Sooryavanshi's promising cricket journey. The event was attended by prominent state officials and marked with optimism for Bihar's athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

