Left Menu

BN Group celebrated 10th Foundation Day with important announcements and award distribution

BN Group celebrated its 10th Foundation Day at Yasho bhumi, Dwarka, Delhi last Saturday. This grand celebration witnessed Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala along with other respectable guests. BN Group Chairman Ajay Kumar Agarwal, MD Anubhav Agarwal and many other important dignitaries were also present on this occasion. A new BN Group logo was also unveiled along with corporate AV, and new products. During the event awards were also presented and many important announcements were also made. BN Group is a dynamic conglomerate with diversified interests in FMCG, Edible Oil, Real Estate, Timber, and Specialty Chemicals. With a legacy spanning a century, the group is committed to building a self-reliant nation through sustainable practices and innovative solutions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 13:37 IST
BN Group celebrated 10th Foundation Day with important announcements and award distribution
BN Group celebrated 10th Foundation Day with important announcements and award distribution. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN New Delhi [India], December 11: BN Group celebrated its 10th Foundation Day at Yasho bhumi, Dwarka, Delhi last Saturday. This grand celebration witnessed Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala along with other respectable guests. BN Group Chairman Ajay Kumar Agarwal, MD Anubhav Agarwal and many other important dignitaries were also present on this occasion. A new BN Group logo was also unveiled along with corporate AV, and new products. During the event awards were also presented and many important announcements were also made. BN Group is a dynamic conglomerate with diversified interests in FMCG, Edible Oil, Real Estate, Timber, and Specialty Chemicals. With a legacy spanning a century, the group is committed to building a self-reliant nation through sustainable practices and innovative solutions.

Presenting his views Anubhav Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, BN group said, "As we celebrate a decade of achievements, our commitment to thrive more and staying ahead of the curve has become more intense. Our vision for the future is grounded in sustainability, innovation, and the profound responsibility of contributing to the growth of our nation." He also expressed his token of thanks towards all internal and external stakeholders. Parshottam Rupala also lauded BN Group's contribution to India's edible oil sector and said, "BN Group is playing a vital role in bridging the gap by promoting sustainable business practices and investing in cutting-edge technologies."

Chairman of group Ajay Aggarwal gave a brief about the CSR activities of the company. He told about the plantation drive for planting fifty thousand trees in a year and have already planted one thousand plants in Agra, Noida and Greater Noida. Chairperson of BN wellfare foundation Ashima Aggarwal announced the annual girl child scholarship to help needy girl students to get quality education.

Famous singer Guru Randhava also captivated the audience with his wonderful performance. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023