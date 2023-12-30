Left Menu

10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 gains momentum with 28 partner countries, 14 organisations on board

The summit has garnered significant support, with 28 countries and 14 organisations confirming their participation as partner countries and organisations, respectively.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 16:58 IST
10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 gains momentum with 28 partner countries, 14 organisations on board
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat is poised to host the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in January 2024, themed 'Gateway to the Future,' under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The summit has garnered significant support, with 28 countries and 14 organisations confirming their participation as partner countries and organisations, respectively.

The 28 confirmed partner countries for VGGS 2024 reflect diverse and global participation. These countries include Australia, Bangladesh, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Singapore, Tanzania, Thailand, UAE, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Ghana, and Vietnam. Each partner country is set to contribute significantly to the summit's success, fostering bilateral relations and opening avenues for collaboration, trade, and investment.

VGGS 2024 boasts the support of 14 partner organisations, reinforcing its stature as a premier global summit. The partner organisations include the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India), EPIC India-University of Chicago, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, International Solar Alliance, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Korea Trade and Investment Agency, Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, UAE India Business Council, US India Business Council (USIBC), and US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Additionally, the Indian Business Chamber (INCHAM) in Vietnam and the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) in Italy are also among the esteemed partner organisations. Partner countries and organisations have historically played a pivotal role in VGGS editions, contributing to the summit's success by promoting it across diverse platforms.

Their engagement extends beyond representation, fostering socio-economic and cultural collaborations. As catalysts for collaboration, they actively participate in sectoral and country seminars, aligning with the overarching vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The upcoming VGGS 2024 aims to provide an effective platform for attracting investments, with a strategic focus on emerging sectors.

Semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, renewable energy, and FinTech are among the key sectors that will be in the spotlight during the summit. The collective efforts of partner countries and organisations are expected to contribute significantly to the success of VGGS 2024, fostering a conducive environment for collaboration and investment.

As Gujarat prepares to host this global summit, the collaborative spirit of partner countries and organisations sets the stage for impactful discussions, networking, and the exploration of new opportunities, marking VGGS 2024 as a crucial milestone in the journey towards a vibrant and economically empowered India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023