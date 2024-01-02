Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport, passengers reportedly safe
NHK quoted JAL as saying it believed its plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane.Japans Coast Guard said it is investigating the possibility that its MA-722 aircraft might have collided with the JAL flight on the runway.Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.
- Country:
- Japan
A plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, with news reports saying it hit another aircraft after landing. NHK TV reported that all occupants, believed to total 379 people, got out safely.
Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire. Footage an hour later showed the plane entirely engulfed in fire.
It said the plane was an Airbus A-350, JAL flight 516, which had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda. NHK quoted JAL as saying it believed its plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane.
Japan's Coast Guard said it is investigating the possibility that its MA-722 aircraft might have collided with the JAL flight on the runway.
Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Coast Guard
- Shin Chitose
- Airbus
- A-350
- Japan Airlines
- Haneda
- Tokyo
- Japan Coast Guard
ALSO READ
Air India borrows USD 120 mn from Japan's SMBC to buy Airbus plane
Passengers evacuated from Japan Airlines plane on fire at Tokyo airport
All passengers, crew escape blaze on Japan Airlines plane after Tokyo airport collision
Japan Airlines aircraft catches fire at Haneda Airport; all 379 passengers, crew evacuated
All passengers, crew escape blaze on Japan Airlines plane after Tokyo airport collision