North Western Railway takes additional steps for trains safe operation in dense fog

The North Western Railway has taken additional steps for the safe operation of trains in dense fog, officials said on Wednesday.

Many states of north India, including Rajasthan, are in the grip of dense fog these days and it also affects the rail traffic, said a spokesperson of the North Western Railway.

The spokesperson said the Indian Railways has made special additional arrangements for the safe operation of railway services in the section reeling under dense fog.

He added that guidelines have been issued by the concerned departments of engineering, signal and telecommunication, electrical, mechanical, operation and safety for safe rail operation in any kind of situation.

North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran said that special arrangements have been made by the North Western Railway in view of safety and security in train operation during the excessive fog this winter season.

He added that fog safety devices have been provided to the loco pilots of all the railway services running in fog-prone sections on the North Western Railway to ensure safe train operations.

Kiran said that to ensure better visibility of signals and other signals to the loco pilot, repainting of signals and bright sign boards and ballasts near signals have been done.

