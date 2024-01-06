Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-US intelligence confirms Islamic State's Afghanistan branch behind Iran blasts -sources

Updated: 06-01-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 00:10 IST
Communications intercepts collected by the United States confirmed that Islamic State's (ISIS) Afghanistan-based branch carried out twin bombings in Iran that killed nearly 100 people, two sources familiar with the intelligence told Reuters on Friday.

"The intelligence is clear cut and indisputable," one source said.

That source and a second, both of whom requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue, said that the intelligence comprised communications intercepts without providing further details. The collection of the intercepts has not been previously reported.

