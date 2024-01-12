Left Menu

Suez Canal traffic regular not suspended, says authority chief

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:47 IST
Traffic on Egypt's Suez Canal is regular in both directions and there is no truth to reports that navigation has been suspended due to developments in the Red Sea, Suez Canal Authority head Osama Rabie said on Friday.

