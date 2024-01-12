Suez Canal traffic regular not suspended, says authority chief
Traffic on Egypt's Suez Canal is regular in both directions and there is no truth to reports that navigation has been suspended due to developments in the Red Sea, Suez Canal Authority head Osama Rabie said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
