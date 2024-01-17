PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

Left Menu

- Chip design toolmaker Synopsys has agreed to buy engineering software maker Ansys in a $35 bln cash-and-stock deal, the latest sign of an upturn in tech dealmaking activity after a protracted lull. - Ryanair has doubled the number of its engineers overseeing Boeing's production lines following the manufacturing problems that have plagued the U.S. plane maker.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BP to appoint interim boss Murray Auchincloss as chief executive - JetBlue's $3.8 bln bid for rival airline Spirit blocked by US judge

- Synopsys to buy Ansys in $35 bln design software deal - Ryanair doubles number of engineers overseeing Boeing's production lines

Overview -BP has decided to appoint interim boss Murray Auchincloss as its permanent chief executive, with the energy company expected to announce the move as early as Wednesday.

- A US federal judge has blocked JetBlue Airways' proposed $3.8 bln acquisition of Spirit Airlines, in a victory for the Biden administration's top antitrust enforcer at the Department of Justice. - Chip design toolmaker Synopsys has agreed to buy engineering software maker Ansys in a $35 bln cash-and-stock deal, the latest sign of an upturn in tech dealmaking activity after a protracted lull.

- Ryanair has doubled the number of its engineers overseeing Boeing's production lines following the manufacturing problems that have plagued the U.S. plane maker. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

