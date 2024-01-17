PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BP to appoint interim boss Murray Auchincloss as chief executive - JetBlue's $3.8 bln bid for rival airline Spirit blocked by US judge

- Synopsys to buy Ansys in $35 bln design software deal - Ryanair doubles number of engineers overseeing Boeing's production lines

Overview -BP has decided to appoint interim boss Murray Auchincloss as its permanent chief executive, with the energy company expected to announce the move as early as Wednesday.

- A US federal judge has blocked JetBlue Airways' proposed $3.8 bln acquisition of Spirit Airlines, in a victory for the Biden administration's top antitrust enforcer at the Department of Justice. - Chip design toolmaker Synopsys has agreed to buy engineering software maker Ansys in a $35 bln cash-and-stock deal, the latest sign of an upturn in tech dealmaking activity after a protracted lull.

- Ryanair has doubled the number of its engineers overseeing Boeing's production lines following the manufacturing problems that have plagued the U.S. plane maker. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

