Record-Breaking World Cup Attendance and Betting Frenzy

The 2026 World Cup has set a new attendance record, surpassing previous marks and driving a surge in sports betting. Xbox is raising console prices globally due to a components crisis. Harvey Weinstein avoids a fourth rape trial, while the FCC reviews ABC licenses amid public support. Other entertainment briefs include acquisitions, movie releases, and notable deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Soccerworld Cup Sets Alltime Attendance Record | Updated: 27-06-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 10:26 IST
Record-Breaking World Cup Attendance and Betting Frenzy
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The 2026 World Cup has shattered previous attendance records, surpassing the 1994 benchmark of 3.6 million spectators. FIFA made the announcement during Germany's match against Ecuador, drawing applause as the new high reached 3,605,357 attendees.

With expanded participation and favorable timings, the Cup has also broken sports gambling records, expected to outdo the 2022 Qatar event. Industry experts anticipate record betting volumes due to regulated environments and diverse betting options.

Meanwhile, Xbox announces a global price increase on consoles due to a parts shortage, and Harvey Weinstein's potential fourth trial has been dropped by New York prosecutors. Other developments include a merger between Sky and ITV's broadcast unit, FCC's review of ABC licenses, and Taylor Swift's speculated wedding plans making entertainment headlines.

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