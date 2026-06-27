Unlocking Secrets to Longevity and Ancient Manuscripts

Recent scientific advancements highlight three key developments: Brazilian sisters over 100 may reveal secrets to longevity, a complete Herculaneum scroll has been read using AI, and a U.S. plan to create a 'BioVault' aims to preserve endangered species' genetic material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Scientists Seek Clues To Longevity From Three Brazilian Sisters Over What Is The Secret To A Long Life Three Brazilian Sisters With A Combined Age Of | Updated: 27-06-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 10:26 IST
Unlocking Secrets to Longevity and Ancient Manuscripts
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In a groundbreaking study aiming to unravel the secrets of longevity, three Brazilian sisters, whose combined age is 316 years, have become the focus of scientists. Named by Guinness as the oldest living siblings trio, researchers hope their DNA may offer insights into aging.

In another pivotal advancement, scientists using artificial intelligence have managed to fully read a Herculaneum scroll burnt during the Mount Vesuvius eruption nearly 2,000 years ago. This success opens the door to understanding hundreds of ancient texts from the Roman era.

Additionally, a new initiative has been launched to preserve the genetic material of endangered species in the United States. Texas-based Colossal Biosciences, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, plans to create a 'BioVault' containing cells and genomes of protected species.

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